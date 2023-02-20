Superior Drilling Products’ (SDPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
SDPI traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 160,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13.
Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
