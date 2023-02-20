Superior Drilling Products’ (SDPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 160,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 259,501 shares of company stock worth $225,183 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.