SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,664 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SuRo Capital worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 74.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,785 shares in the company, valued at $485,583. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,785 shares in the company, valued at $485,583. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark D. Klein purchased 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $79,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,888.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,916 shares of company stock worth $115,268 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 118,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,742. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

