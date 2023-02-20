S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

