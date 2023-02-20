Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.
Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
