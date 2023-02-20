Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,444.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $113,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Syneos Health by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.