Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $354.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

