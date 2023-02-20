Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

TRGP opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

