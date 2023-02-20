Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165,961 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

