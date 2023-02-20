Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

