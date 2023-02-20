Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
