Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.56 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $19.02 or 0.00076449 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002028 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00422732 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,951.93 or 0.28002518 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.