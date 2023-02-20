Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

