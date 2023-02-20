Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

NYSE RTX opened at $101.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

