Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $131.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $145.34.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

