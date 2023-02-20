Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADI opened at $192.71 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

