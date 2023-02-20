Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Ternium stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,755. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

