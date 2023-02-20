Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $40.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00005076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004547 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,127,089 coins and its circulating supply is 927,714,212 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

