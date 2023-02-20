The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $103.60 Average PT from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.
ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.
The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.
