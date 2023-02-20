The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €128.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

