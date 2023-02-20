The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $43.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $88.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

