The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $43.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.
Pegasystems Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $88.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.