The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

