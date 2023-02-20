The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.
CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 7,820,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.73.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.