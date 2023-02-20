The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 7,820,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

About CEMEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187,390 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,962,000 after buying an additional 1,097,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after buying an additional 366,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after buying an additional 564,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Read More

