The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $9.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,103. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Stories

