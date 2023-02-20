The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $245.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.90. 773,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,115. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $248.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

