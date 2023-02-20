The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $57,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 264,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 502,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 276,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Progressive stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

