The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $576,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $68.91 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

