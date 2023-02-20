Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

