Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.64.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.