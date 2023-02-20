Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 106,232 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.