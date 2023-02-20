Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after acquiring an additional 915,753 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,486,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

FXE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

