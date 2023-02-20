Tlwm Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,981.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $301.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

