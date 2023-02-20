Tlwm Purchases 56,615 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 861.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.5% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.17 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

