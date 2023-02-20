Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

