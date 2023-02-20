Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TMTNF stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

