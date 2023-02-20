Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Toromont Industries to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$112.50 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.