Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

