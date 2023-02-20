Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $74.66. 15,855,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.