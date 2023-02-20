Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

