Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $499.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.40 and its 200 day moving average is $519.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

