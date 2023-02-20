Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,445,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,129,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 80,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.52. 9,474,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

