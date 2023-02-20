Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

