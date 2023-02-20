TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

TPG stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 818,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,524. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.64.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TPG by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $28,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPG by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

