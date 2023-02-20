TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Up 1.1 %

TPG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 818,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -519.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.