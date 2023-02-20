Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

