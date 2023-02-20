TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Raised to $86.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after buying an additional 175,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

