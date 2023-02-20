TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Raised to $86.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.
TravelCenters of America Stock Performance
Shares of TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
