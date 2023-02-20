Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,661. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

