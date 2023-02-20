Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.