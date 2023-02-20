Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.