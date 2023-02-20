Tronox’s (TROX) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,815. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

