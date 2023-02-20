Trumpcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $3.93 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.16 or 0.06844263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00084573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00058490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001144 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.