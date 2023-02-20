Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRUP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 824,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,532 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

