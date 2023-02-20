TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
TuSimple Trading Down 5.9 %
TuSimple stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.03.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
