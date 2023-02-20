TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TuSimple Trading Down 5.9 %

TuSimple stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TuSimple by 10.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TuSimple by 31.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TuSimple by 195.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

