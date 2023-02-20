Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

