Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.04.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of TWLO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
